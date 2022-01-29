Woman arrested after minivan plows into barbershop

By BRIDGET CHAVEZ

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A woman is now behind bars after Washington County deputies said she drove into Empyre Barbershop in Aloha the afternoon of January 18.

Deputies have not yet released the name of the woman but she is facing several charges including DUII and reckless endangering. Joe McSweeney was getting his hair cut when it happened.

“Luckily the barber whose chair that was next to mine was on lunch because that chair got hit, landed inches away from us,” McSweeney said. “Me and the barber we jump back and the driver kept trying to accelerate, kept putting the foot on the gas.”

Shawn Saechao is one of the barbers and said it was a very close call.

“More stunned than anything. I was mid-cut, client sitting right here. Luckily he didn’t get hurt,” Saechao said. Amanda Swenson, another barber, was in the break room when the crash happened.

“I was freaking out, I was shaking. I’ve never seen that before,” she said. “Everyone was in shock. everyone was freaking out. We were just like ‘what the heck happened? How does this happen?’

