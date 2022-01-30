A former Tennessee officer was convicted of civil rights violations for using excessive force against suspects

By Josh Campbell, CNN

A former Tennessee law enforcement officer was convicted Friday of federal civil rights offenses for using excessive force against two suspects, federal prosecutors said.

Anthony “Tony” Bean, 61, faced a bench trial on charges related to separate incidents in 2014 and 2017.

In 2014, when he was acting as the Tracy City police chief, Bean used excessive force twice during an arrest, a statement from the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee said.

In 2017, when Bean was the chief deputy at the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, he used excessive force against another arrestee, the statement from prosecutors said.

CNN has reached out to Bean’s lawyer for comment on the convictions.

“Civil Rights violations are always of great concern, particularly when an officer betrays the oath to protect and serve,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Joseph E. Carrico. “When that trust is violated, the law enforcement community is tarnished, and the community’s confidence is broken.”

Bean will be sentenced in June and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for each of the three counts for which he was convicted, according to federal prosecutors.

