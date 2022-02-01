Another top aide to Pence is meeting with January 6 committee

By Zachary Cohen, Holmes Lybrand, Ryan Nobles and Annie Grayer, CNN

Greg Jacob, a top aide to former Vice President Mike Pence, met with the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 riot on Tuesday.

CNN spotted Jacob leaving a meeting room on Capitol Hill used by the committee to conduct witness interviews, and a source familiar with the matter confirmed he was scheduled to appear before the panel on Tuesday.

Jacob’s meeting with the committee comes after CNN first reported that Pence’s former chief of staff, Marc Short, sat for an interview last week.

