Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sues NFL and 3 NFL teams alleging racial discrimination
By Kevin Dotson, CNN
Brian Flores, the former head coach of the Miami Dolphins, filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the NFL, the New York Giants, the Denver Broncos and the Miami Dolphins organizations alleging racial discrimination.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
CNN’s David Close contributed to this report.
