Portland veteran offers reward for sentimental trailer stolen from Home Depot parking lot

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A Portland father and disabled veteran said his trailer was stolen from his Jeep while he was shopping Sunday at Home Depot.

Christopher Hedgecock told FOX 12 that he’d just spent six days sanding and painting his old trailer and was at Mall 205 Home Depot to purchase some boards to finish replacing its bed and side rails.

“It was attached to my Jeep and when I came out it wasn’t there anymore,” Hedgecock said, adding that he’d spent about a half hour in the store during broad daylight.

“I was definitely shocked I would’ve never thought they would do it in the middle of a parking lot with cameras everywhere, but I think they just don’t care,” Hedgecock said.

Hedgecock said he bought the trailer in Texas so he could haul his motorcycle back to Oregon.

“I got it when I was in the military, and it was about six months before I left the military and I hauled it all the way across the country going home,” Hedgecock said.

For Hedgecock, it was a sentimental part of closing that chapter of his life, after he served four years in the Army National Guard, one of them overseas in Kuwait.

“I was 22, just a young kid and I’ve had it for about 16 years,” Hedgecock said. “I just spent six days cleaning it up and restoring it, it just hurt.”

Hedgecock told FOX 12 he reached out to Home Depot, gave them his police report number, and asked if someone could review surveillance footage to provide any clues about the suspect.

“They literally said they were busy with someone else,” Hedgecock said.

“It’s kind of a kick in the face,” he added.

A Home Depot spokeswoman said the company’s policy is to provide surveillance video to police officers investigating crimes.

Hedgecock said he’s a disabled veteran and a single father with no extra money for a new trailer but he’s offering a $200 reward, the money he’d budgeted for the lumber, to anyone who can help him get the trailer back.

“It’s probably not worth more than $400 or $500 but to me it meant a lot,” Hedgecock said.

Anyone who has seen the trailer or if you know who took it, call Portland Police.

