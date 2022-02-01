This year’s Super Bowl tickets are the most expensive ever

By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

Put American’s most popular sporting event in its second-largest metropolitan area. Put the stadium’s home team in the game facing an opponent that has never won a championship.

What do you get? Unsurprisingly, you get record Super Bowl ticket prices.

SeatGeek said that the average price customers are paying for tickets as of Monday was $10,427. StubHub has an average of $9,800. The cheapest seats in Super Bowl LVI are being sold for about $7,000.

Ticket prices could go up in the coming days. A record number of tickets are expected to be sold for the big game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. Super Bowl LVI will be held at LA’s SoFi Stadium.

“This is LA. The entertainment capital of world where prices for everything are through the roof. This is a perfect storm,” said Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub.

The fact that LA fans won’t have to pay for travel and hotels is going to drive up the price, said Budelli. And this year’s Super Bowl will be the first held in Los Angeles in 30 years.

“Proximity to the game for the teams’ fans is always a major factor in pricing,” he said.

The average price for Sunday’s NFC Conference Championship game, also in Los Angeles, set a record, too. The average price paid for that game was $1,100, far above the $674 average for the NFC championship.

Last year’s Super Bowl, held in Tampa, Florida, was $8,600 on SeatGeek. That game also included a home team in the game: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, But that game’s tickets had a somewhat distorted price, as capacity was limited because of Covid precautions. The last pre-Covid Super Bowl, the 2020 game in Miami, averaged $8,550 a seat on StubHub.

LA fans are always one of the most hungry for Super Bowl tickets, said Chris Leyden, director of consumer strategy for SeatGeek.

Along with New York, Los Angeles fans are consistently among of the biggest buyers of Super Bowl tickets, right behind the fans in the city where the game is being played, and the fans from the two cities where the teams play.

But he said that Cincinnati will be well represented, based on where fans were logging on to look for tickets on Sunday after their upset win.

“Even though it’s a small market, when it’s been that long of a drought, there’s going to be a lot of excitement,” he said.

