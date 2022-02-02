Wauwatosa West HS student receives perfect score on the ACT

By Web staff

WAUWATOSA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A local high school student is showing off her skills after earning a perfect score on the ACT.

The test includes an English, reading, math, and science section, with each section scored on a scale of 1-36.

Eleanor Hannan, a junior at Wauwatosa West, got a 36 on each section.

According to the school district, this puts her in the top 0.001% of all ACT test takers.

