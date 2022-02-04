Miami Beach Issues Second No Contact Water Advisory

By Web Staff

MIAMI BEACH, Florida (WFOR) — Due to a wastewater main break near Dade Boulevard and Bay Road, a No Contact with Water advisory has been extended to Collins Canal and the waters adjacent to the Sunset Islands.

A No Contact advisory for the waters adjacent to Venetian Islands and Maurice Gibb Park remains in effect due to a subaqueous wastewater line break on February 1st.

These advisories recommend not swimming or engaging in recreational water activity near these locations until they are lifted.

The kayak launch at Maurice Gibb Park is closed.

The advisories will be lifted when the results of water quality sampling return to an acceptable range for two consecutive days.

