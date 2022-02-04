MSDH to begin accepting medical cannabis applications in June

By Gracyn Gordon

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — Mississippi is joining 36 other states in legalizing medical marijuana. But it will take time to get the program up and running.

There are a lot of logistics to work through, and most of that falls on the Mississippi State Department of Health. In a statement released Friday, MSDH officials said the department plans to begin accepting online applications for patients, medical practitioners, cannabis cultivation facilities and others by June.

A department official said Thursday that “none of this is an overnight process.” MSDH is currently working to establish the licensing and patient registry structures for the program.

Gov. Tate Reeves signed the medical marijuana bill into law Wednesday. Sen. Kevin Blackwell, who authored the bill, expects a functioning program in about eight months.

“This is going to bring a lot of relief to a lot of people, I think,” Blackwell said.

MSDH has 120 days to begin administering licenses. Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association Executive Director Ken Newburger said work will be done to make sure growers are meeting proper regulations.

“What we’re going to be doing with the association is helping the department of health to tell people what they need to do to stay compliant in the new program,” Newburger said.

Newburger said he’s gotten about 80 different businesses blowing up his emails already. Right now, he expects over $300 million in revenue from the program once it gets started.

Bryan Fried, president and CEO of RapidGrow LED works alongside growers in the nation.

“This is just a plant, and if we cultivate it properly, and if we control it and we don’t allow it to be abused, there’s tremendous benefit that people can derive from what that plant will produce,” Fried said.

Fried said that growing cannabis requires controlled conditions and must be done indoors, as specified by the bill itself. Municipalities and counties have 90 days to opt out of the program, but the public can choose to vote the businesses back in.

Patients are allowed to buy 3.5 grams a day, six days a week. That’s about 3 ounces each month.

