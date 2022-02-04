One person killed and 2 wounded in shooting inside a church in Aurora, Colorado, police say

By Melissa Alonso, CNN

A woman was killed and two men were injured in a shooting at a church Friday night in Aurora, Colorado, police said.

The shooting occurred at the Iglesia Faro De Luz Church at around 8 p.m. local time, according to tweets from Aurora Police.

Two adult men have been taken to a hospital with gunshot injuries, and they are expected to survive, police said. A woman died on the scene.

“We are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting and identity (of) the suspect,” police said in a tweet.

The suspect fled before officers arrived at the scene, according to police.

CNN has reached out to Iglesia Faro De Luz Church.

Please check back for more details on this developing story.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.