Rocklin High School teacher dies from COVID-19 complications, school says

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ROCKLIN, California (KCRA) — A Rocklin High School teacher died Wednesday night from COVID-19 complications, the school said in a letter to parents Thursday.

Casey Nichols worked at the school from 1994 to 2019 as the yearbook and journalism teacher, and later returned part-time to teach photography, the school said.

“His return to teaching exemplifies the servant educator he was his whole career. He came back to teaching because of his calling to serve our students, school community, and colleagues to make an impact at RHS,” school officials said.

Nichols’ wife, who teaches journalism at Whitney High School, told KCRA 3’s Stephanie Lin that he was fully vaccinated and boosted but had a rare autoimmune issue.

Counseling services will be available to students, parents and teachers and encouraged to check in with their students.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.