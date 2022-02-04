Westport police investigate uptick in ‘check washing’ cases

By ROB POLANSKY

WESTPORT, Connecticut (WFSB) — Police in Westport said they’re investigating an uptick in so-called “check washing” cases.

They said the checks have been stolen from both residential and U.S. Postal Service mailboxes in Westport.

Police described check washing as the process of erasing the details from an already-completed check so a suspect can re-write them, most of the time with increased dollar amounts. The checks are then cashed.

In most instances, the checks were in mailboxes awaiting pickup by postal employees.

Police recommended that people avoid placing checks into free-standing mailboxes and instead complete the transaction electronically or drop the check off inside a post office.

