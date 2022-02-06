Flint Police mourn the loss of police official killed in crash

By BLAKE KELLER, ANNA MUCKENFUSS

Click here for updates on this story

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — The Flint Police Department is hurting following the loss of one of their own. Captain Collin Birnie died in a crash Friday night.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation.

“He’s going to be missed and he was very valuable to this department,” said Flint Police Chief, Terrence Green.

Birnie was in a nasty head-on crash while on-duty.

“He was operating a city of Flint patrol vehicle which was his take-home vehicle. By him being on-call as an administrator. We considered him on-duty,” Green said.

Losing a person like Birnie is detrimental to the department’s morale.

“The biggest thing I remember about him is, you knew he was in the building when he laughed. He had a laugh that basically could be carried throughout the entire department,” Green said. “He was the epitome of a law enforcement officer, but he’s also a human. Law enforcement officers, we’re also human. Things like this occur to us also”

Birnie was a 26-year-veteran, and a major force behind several projects.

“Overseeing our tactical response team and in charge of our full-time bomb squad. He was responsible for the day-to-day operations. The most important, asset was, he cared the men and women who were employees here, made sure they went home safe every night,” Green said.

Birnie leaves behind a wife, two kids, and grandchildren.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley released a statement, saying “We’re saddened by the sudden passing of Captain Collin Birnie. He was a beloved and well-respected leader that took pride in serving and protecting the residents of Flint and Genesee county. We offer our sincere condolences to his family and all those that loved him.”

Chief Green tells TV5 funeral arrangements are forthcoming.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.