One person reported dead as authorities search for man who opened fire at Washington state supermarket, officials say

One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a grocery store in the southern Washington city of Richland, authorities said Monday.

Richland Police Cmdr. Chris Lee said the suspect fled the Fred Meyer store after the man opened fire with a handgun shortly after 11 a.m. (2 p.m. ET).

It was not clear whether the person was on foot or driving.

The injured person was taken to a hospital; Lee said he didn’t know their condition.

The department posted a photo of a man pushing a shopping cart and wrote: “If you recognize this individual or have any information on his whereabouts, please call Non- Emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.”

In a subsequent Facebook statement, the department wrote: “He is believed to be armed and dangerous. … If you see the suspect or feel you are in danger, please call 911.

The police department in nearby Kennewick also posted a photo on Twitter of the man, saying: “The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.”

The FBI, ATF and state patrol are also involved in the investigation.

Several nearby schools are on lockdown, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

