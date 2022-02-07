Baltimore man, 48, struck by stray gunfire while sleeping, police say

By WJZ Staff

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 48-year-old man was struck by stray gunfire Sunday night while sleeping inside his Baltimore home.

The shooting was reported shortly before midnight in the 2800 block of Rosalind Avenue, the Baltimore Police Department said.

Upon arrival, officers found the shooting victim, who was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

Based on preliminary details, police believe the man was asleep at home when he was hit by a round that flew through his wall.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

