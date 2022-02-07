Deputies rescue Fond du Lac man from Lake Winnebago

By WDJT Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — The Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office reports deputies rescued man who fell through the ice on Lake Winnebago. It happened about half a mile north of Frazier Point at Lakeside Park on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Deputies, along with City of Fond du Lac Fire Rescue teams and wardens from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, responded after multiple 911 calls about a vehicle that had fallen through the ice. The sheriff’s office reports a good Samaritan also helped with his utility terrain vehicle.

Officials say besides being extremely cold, the 51-year-old man from Fond du Lac did not report any injuries.

The sheriff’s office says an investigation found the man attempted to drive around multiple large cracks in the ice when his vehicle fell through a weak spot on the lake. Deputies say the man was able to throw his phone onto the ice and climb out of his pickup truck after having his lower half submerged in water. Once out of the water, he was able to call for help and walk to a nearby ice shanty to take shelter from the wind.

Deputies say the truck is completely submerged but has been marked by GPS coordinates. The owner now has 30 days to have the vehicle removed.

