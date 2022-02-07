Skip to Content
News
By
Published 7:05 AM

Fire bomb reportedly thrown into law office in Atlanta

By IYANI HUGHES

Click here for updates on this story

    ATLANTA (WGCL) — Investigators are working to learn why a fire bomb was thrown into a law office Sunday night.

At approximately 7:45 p.m., fire crews dispatched to Arrington Phillips Law Office on Fairborn Road SW after a caller reported a fire bomb was thrown into the building.

The working fire was contained and extinguished with no extension.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

We have a crew on the scene to gather more information.

The investigation is ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content