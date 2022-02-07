Fire bomb reportedly thrown into law office in Atlanta
By IYANI HUGHES
Click here for updates on this story
ATLANTA (WGCL) — Investigators are working to learn why a fire bomb was thrown into a law office Sunday night.
At approximately 7:45 p.m., fire crews dispatched to Arrington Phillips Law Office on Fairborn Road SW after a caller reported a fire bomb was thrown into the building.
The working fire was contained and extinguished with no extension.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
We have a crew on the scene to gather more information.
The investigation is ongoing.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
Comments