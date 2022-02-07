PHOTOS: Van falls through ice in New Hampshire, lifted out by crane

By WBZ Staff

BROOKLINE, New Hampshire (WBZ) — A van had to be pulled out of a lake with a crane after falling through the ice in Brookline, New Hampshire.

Firefighters responded to the incident Sunday afternoon at Lake Potanipo. Everyone inside the van was able to get out safely.

Photos show the van submerged in water before being lifted into the air by the crane.

“Please use caution when deciding to go out on the ice (anywhere) and be aware of how the weather can impact the development of adequate safe ice,” Brookline’s fire association posted to Facebook.

Below are some tips for ice safety, based on thickness.

Everyone should stay off the ice if it is 2″ thick or less.

For ice fishing, you generally want to see 4″ of ice thickness.

Snowmobiles and ATVs require about 5-6″ of ice.

For cars and small trucks 8-12″ is recommended.

Medium trucks and even planes can go on the ice when there is 12-15″ of ice.

