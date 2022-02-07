Tire blows on Delta flight while landing in Atlanta

By IYANI HUGHES

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A Delta Airlines flight reportedly blew a tire and skidded across the runway while landing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport Sunday.

Airport officials said the the plane “experienced a flat tire and came to rest on the taxi way.”

Customers were deplaned and bused to the terminal while the aircraft received maintenance.

CBS46 obtained pictures from the moment passengers evacuated flight 1277.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

