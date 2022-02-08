White House begins reaching out to potential Supreme Court nominees

By Ariane de Vogue, John Harwood, Joan Biskupic and Betsy Klein, CNN

White House officials have begun reaching out to potential Supreme Court candidates to gather more information about their records with about three weeks remaining before President Joe Biden’s self-imposed deadline to announce his Supreme Court pick, CNN has learned.

In addition, as a part of the normal protocol in the vetting process, the FBI has contacted friends and former colleagues of potential nominees.

A senior administration source tells CNN that there have been no in-person meetings between candidates and White House staff as yet, and that some interactions with staff are likely to be over the phone.

On Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden has been focused in recent days on consulting with “internal team members” on a “large” group of qualified nominees, and meeting with Democrats and Republican members of Congress.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.