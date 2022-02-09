Fallen police officer honored at procession, memorial

By Kandra Kent, Haley Rush

VANCOUVER, Washington (KPTV) — Fallen Vancouver Police Officer Donald Sahota was honored and remembered Tuesday afternoon in a procession of first responders leading up to his memorial at Ilani Casino.

It was foggy and cold as the motorcade made its way down I-5 in Clark County before heading to the casino.

At the entrance to the service, the atmosphere was somber yet incredible. it began with the customary pipe band and a riderless horse leading Sahota’s hearse and family under a giant American flag held up by two Vancouver firetrucks.

Sahota was shot and killed outside his home late last month by a Clark County sheriff’s deputy who mistook him for a robbery suspect.

“I’m truly devastated by the loss of Don,” said Vancouver Police Chief James McElvain during the memorial service.

“Don dedicated nearly 28 years of his life to law enforcement, and we are forever grateful,” McElvain added during his remarks.

Sahota’s friends and coworkers remembered his life, his accomplishments, and his many hobbies.

They said Officer Sahota was a family man above all.

“He loved to be home with his wife and kids, he loved to fly his plane, he loved to tinker with things and get them working again,” said his former co-worker, Robin Brown.

Sahota is survived by his wife and his two children who are just entering adulthood.

The officer’s son, daughter and son-in-law all spoke at his service.

“I will miss our time together greatly, that said, I’m so grateful I had the opportunity to learn so much from the extraordinary man my dad was,” Colton Sahota said.

Before the memorial, dozens of community members lined the streets to watch the procession pass and honor fallen Vancouver Police Officer, Donald Sahota.

“It’s just devastating,” said Cassandra Kendrick, who lives in Vancouver.

Kendrick was one of many standing along NE 78th St, watching the procession that started at Cross Roads Community Church in Vancouver and ended at Ilani Casino Resort in Ridgefield. A number of police and fire agencies also lined the streets to say their final goodbyes.

“I’m fighting back tears now,” said Kendrick. “You just want to break down and cry.”

“You just want to get to your knees and pray, because it’s just heart wrenching,” she continued.

“Just thinking about his wife, and his kids, and his colleagues, I mean, it just breaks your heart,” said Kendrick.“ Nothing but respect because they sacrifice, dedicate their lives every day for each and every one of us.”

But the miles-long procession, and sea of support, showed just how thankful the community is for Officer Sahota and his service.

Community members who want to send cards to the Sahota family are asked to send them to the Vancouver Police Department.

Those who wish to make monetary donations can contribute to the Officer Sahota Memorial Fund at a Chase Bank Branch.

