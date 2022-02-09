Police video shows Raiders’ Hobbs pleading with trooper after allegedly speeding

By Joe Vigil

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Video from Nevada State Police shows Las Vegas Raiders player Nate Hobbs begging an officer not to arrest him after the officer tells him he was driving 110 mph on the 215 Beltway.

This incident was reported on Jan. 16 on the 215 west of Decatur Boulevard, weeks after he was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.

“Why am I being detained right now?” he asks the officer.

“I already told you, you are being detained for reckless driving,” the officer replies. “You were going over 110 miles an hour making several lane changes … I have enough to take you in on reckless driving today. It’s all on camera.”

On a dashcam video, Hobbs is heard pleading with the officer not to arrest him.

“Sir, I’m begging. If you have any compassion sir, I’m not trying to, could I get ticket please to go to court? I cannot be arrested, detained, brought in. This is for my career, sir. I was already arrested about two weeks ago. If you have any mercy in your heart, I meant no harm,” he says.

The officer’s ticket noted he saw Hobbs make three lane changes without signaling into the far right lane to overtake slower vehicles unsafely. He’s due to face a judge on April 18 for the ticket.

Hobbs was found asleep in his car of the parking garage of the Cromwell on the Strip in early January. That was about two weeks prior to him being pulled over.

He was under the legal limit for driving under the influence when he was arrested, the Clark County District Attorney announced. As a result, Hobbs pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

