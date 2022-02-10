60,000 bees stolen from grocery company’s pollinator field

CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) — Nearly 60,000 bees have been stolen from a grocery store company’s field in Pennsylvania. Pennlive.com reports that the bees were said to have been stolen in Carlisle at the end of January. The Giant Company’s community impact manager said that the bees were an essential part of the local food chain that is suffering a declining bee population. The nationwide loss of bee populations is causing serious concerns with the agricultural industry and environmentalists. The newspaper reports that about one-third of the United States’ food supply relies on bees to pollinate plants.