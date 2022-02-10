Couple files housing discrimination complaint against Dalamar Homes

By Caresse Jackman

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Tennessee couple believes a Midstate builder discriminated against them when the company canceled their home contract and raised the price of the property. The couple filed a housing discrimination complaint against the company.

Heather and Davon Eddington had high hopes for a three-bedroom house in Spring Hill, TN.

“It was a simple, single-family home. Our goal was to be able to rent it out for somebody who is trying to grow their career,” Davon Eddington said.

They signed a contract with builder Dalamar Homes last February, putting down a $5,000.00 deposit.

“And the first time they ever saw our faces, were when we went to do that walk through, and that’s when everything changed,” Eddington said.

During the walk through, the couple says they noticed issues within the home.

“Garbage disposal wasn’t working. The sink had leaked. We then looked at the wall and noticed discoloration,” Eddington said.

When they pushed to have those issues resolved by the closing date the couple says they received a rude response.

“He responded to me like, ‘Can you really afford the house? Sounds like you’re trying to get out of the house,” Davon Eddington said.

The next time the couple heard from Dalamar, they were told that the contract was cancelled and got a shock when they saw the house back on the market for much more.

“They listed the house for sale for $70,000 more on the 15th of July,” Eddington said.

A Dalamar official told the couple he would talk to his supervisor, only for the couple to receive a new contract in August, with a much higher price.

“I went to the state and said, you know what, I think they’re discriminating against me,” Eddington said.

The couple filed a housing discrimination complaint against Dalamar Homes, claiming refusal to sell, intimidation and retaliation.

“You’re not allowed to fluctuate the price of the house and if we have a closed date, if we’re in our closed date then that should be respected, according to the contract,” Eddington said.

News4 Investigates took Eddington’s contract to attorney Robert Notestine.

“From a buyer’s standpoint, I would like to have a little more input or control than I see in this contract,” Notestine said.

Notestine added that before you ever sign a contract with a builder have the contract looked over by an attorney so that you know exactly what your rights are.

“But sometimes, we have legal and contractual, and what’s moral and ethical are different standards,” Notestine said.

News4 reached out to Dalamar Homes for an interview. They issued the following statement:

“Dalamar Homes has always practiced appropriate and industry standard steps regarding the contracting process to build a new home. We pride ourselves on being an affordable custom home builder for those looking to live or grow in the middle Tennessee community.

The claims of the Eddingtons are simply false. Dalamar Homes never questioned their ability to afford the home as Dalamar Homes was provided a commitment letter from the Eddingtons’ lender. The Eddingtons refused to timely close on the home, despite repeated conversations with Dalamar. At that point, Dalamar had no choice but to terminate the Purchase Agreement, pursuant to the terms the Parties had agreed to.

We are committed to treating all staff, clients and potential clients equally with respect and dignity and are honored to continue serving in the communities we love.”

Darryl Carey – Marketing and Sales Manager

As for what they hope Dalamar does, the couple says they just want to be treated right.

“Just learn to be fair and treat people with respect. We’re all God’s children. And we all deserve equal respect,” Eddington said.

This is not the first time News4 Investigates has heard complaints about Dalamar Homes. A Williamson County couple is currently in a legal battle with the company about a home in Franklin.

