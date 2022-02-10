Instacart donates $50,000 to family of man killed during Monday’s grocery store shooting in Washington State

By Michelle Watson, CNN

Instacart, the grocery delivery service that Justin Krumbah worked for, donated $50,000 to a GoFundMe account that was set up for his funeral costs, according to a statement from the company.

Krumbah was killed Monday during a deadly shooting at a Fred Meyer store in Richland, Washington, CNN previously reported.

The company’s CEO, Fidji Simo, released a statement saying, “We are heartbroken as we mourn the loss of a member of the Instacart shopper community. Our deepest sympathies go out to Justin Krumbah’s family and loved ones, and all those grieving in the aftermath of this tragic shooting.”

“We’ve reached out to Justin’s family to offer our support and ensure they have the resources they need during this incredibly difficult time. We’re also in touch with members of the Instacart shopper community who were in the Richland area at the time of this incident to make sure they have the time and resources they need as they work to process and recover from these terrible events,” Simo added.

CNN reached out to the organizer of the GoFundMe account and GoFundMe to confirm the page’s authenticity.

So far, the page has raised more than $95,000. The original goal was $20,000.

Family friend and creator of the GoFundMe account Samantha Stoecker, said in a phone call to CNN that she had “no words” when she found out about Instacart’s donation.

“I started bawling. I can’t believe it. We were so shocked. We are so grateful. The family is so grateful,” Stoecker said.

Krumbah’s family is hosting a memorial Thursday at 6 p.m. ET at Howard Amon Park roughly 6 minutes away from the grocery store where he was killed.

