Long, warm spell of un-winter weather shifting daily street operations in Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The streets and roads departments in Bend and Deschutes County are adapting to the long period of uncharacteristically warm winter weather.

Thursday could get as warm as 70 degrees, with last week's temperatures seeing mostly 50-degree and sunny days, and the next week with mostly the same prediction.

Chris Doty, director of public works with Deschutes County, says just because the county isn't spending money and resources on winter plowing and sanding operations doesn't mean it is necessarily saving money.

Instead, Doty says, it give the county an "opportunity to catch up."

He says the county street sweepers typically wait until the end of winter to pick up the gravel and debris, but are now out much earlier than usual.

The city of Bend, meanwhile, says it typically brings its street sweepers out whenever it's able.

