PD: Parent arrested after threatening to kill high school administrator

By Evan Sobol

    LEDYARD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A parent was arrested after threatening to kill a staff member at Ledyard High School, police said.

Authorities say the parent of a student made the threat in the front lobby of the school on Wednesday.

Geal Roderick, 46, of Mystic, told a school administrator that he was “going to kill one of the school’s assistant principals,” Ledyard police said. “When told that what he said was a threat Roderick responded by saying it was not a threat but a promise.”

Police say Roderick was charged with breach of peace.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Roderick was released on a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on March 3.

