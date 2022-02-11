McDonald’s security guard attacked after asking customer for COVID vaccine proof

By WLS Digital Team

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WLS) — A security guard at a Streeterville McDonald’s was assaulted after asking for proof of COVID vaccination Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the male suspect was eating inside the restaurant in the first block of East Chicago Avenue at about 9:15 a.m. when he was asked to show proof of vaccination.

After he refused, police said he began battering the 47-year-old security guard before fleeing the scene.

Responding officers located the suspect and arrested him, police said. Charges against him are pending.

Restaurants in Chicago are required to ask restaurant patrons eating indoors to provide proof of vaccination. The city is expected to end the mandate by the end of the month.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.