PD: 10-year-old girl died of blunt force trauma

By WDJT Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Police are investigating the death of a 10-year-old Milwaukee girl who died from blunt force trauma Thursday, Feb. 10.

According to police, the girl was killed some time between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. near 44th and Glendale Ave.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene to assist with the investigation and an autopsy is pending.

The circumstances surrounding the victim’s death appear to be argument related. Milwaukee Police have a person of interest in custody in relation to this incident. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Milwaukee police are still investigating the homicide.

