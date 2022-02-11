Worker pleads guilty to abusing inmates at US women’s prison

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

A former employee at a federal women’s prison in California pleaded guilty Thursday to charges he sexually abused at least two inmates, the first conviction in a wave of arrests at a lockup known to prisoners and workers as “the rape club.” Ross Klinger, 36, is one of four employees, including the warden, who’ve been arrested in in the past seven months for sexually abusing inmates at the federal correctional institution in Dublin, California. Several other Dublin workers remain under investigation. Klinger, a former Dublin prison recycling technician, pleaded guilty in federal court in Oakland to three counts of sexual abuse of a ward.