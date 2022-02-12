Skip to Content
Here’s who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Saturday

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

There were six gold medals up for grabs on Saturday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Here’s a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 8 of the Games.

Biathlon

  • Men’s 10km sprint: Johannes Thingnes Bø, Norway

Cross-Country Skiing

  • Women’s 4x5km relay: The Russian Olympic Committee

Skeleton

  • Women: Hannah Neise, Germany

Ski Jumping

  • Men’s large hill Individual: Marius Lindvik, Norway

Snowboard

  • Mixed team snowboard cross big: Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner, USA

Short Track Speed Skating

  • Men’s 500m: Gao Tingyu, China

