Biden’s national security adviser says Russia could invade Ukraine ‘any day now’

By CNN

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that the United States believes Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine this week, but is still holding out hope diplomacy can prevail.

Sullivan told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” that Russian forces are in a place where an invasion could take place before the end of the Beijing Winter Olympics, which end on February 20. He said, “A major military action could begin by Russia in Ukraine any day now.”

“The way they have built up their forces, the way they have maneuvered things in place, makes it a distinct possibility there will be major military action very soon,” Sullivan said. “And we are prepared to continue to work on diplomacy, but we are also prepared to respond in a united and decisive way with our allies and partners should Russia proceed.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

