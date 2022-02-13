Here’s who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

There were seven gold medals up for grabs on Sunday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Here’s a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 9 of the Games.

Alpine Skiing

Men’s giant slalom: Marco Odermatt, Switzerland

Biathlon

Women’s 10km pursuit: Marte Olsbu Røiseland, Norway

Men’s 12.5km pursuit: Quentin Fillon Maillet, France

Cross-Country Skiing

Men’s 4x10km relay: Russian Olympic Committee

Short Track Speed Skating

Women’s 3,000m relay: The Netherlands

Men’s 500m: Shaoang Liu, Hungary

Speed Skating

Women’s 500m: Erin Jackson, USA

The full medal table can be found here.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.