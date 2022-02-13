Skip to Content
Here’s who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

There were seven gold medals up for grabs on Sunday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Here’s a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 9 of the Games.

Alpine Skiing

  • Men’s giant slalom: Marco Odermatt, Switzerland

Biathlon

  • Women’s 10km pursuit: Marte Olsbu Røiseland, Norway
  • Men’s 12.5km pursuit: Quentin Fillon Maillet, France

Cross-Country Skiing

Short Track Speed Skating

  • Women’s 3,000m relay: The Netherlands
  • Men’s 500m: Shaoang Liu, Hungary

Speed Skating

The full medal table can be found here.

