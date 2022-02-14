Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall tests positive for Covid-19



Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for Covid, according to a statement from Clarence House.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating. We continue to follow government guidelines,” the statement says.

A royal source says the Duchess is triple vaccinated, and will continue to follow all government guidelines and review engagements on that basis.

