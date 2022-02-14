Community concerned about proposed Rivian electric car plant in Walton County

By JAMIE KENNEDY

Click here for updates on this story

WALTON COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — It’s the state’s largest economic development project ever. The new Rivian electric car plant in Walton County has been touted as a massive boost for the local economy, but not all locals are happy.

“It feels like we’ve been robbed of our rights as property owners,” said Chas Moore, who lives in Rutledge and is part of the group Our Communities Oppose Rivian Assembly Plant. “Maybe Rivian would be a great partner, but we don’t know that because they haven’t spoken to us.”

There has been one meeting for homeowners with officials since the December announcement.

The community said the fact that the 20-million-square-feet plant, which could fit almost 10 Mercedes Benz stadiums inside the area, will be on a site that refills their water supply is concerning, and can’t see how their water would not in anyway be harmed.

“We don’t have the infrastructure to get on city water if there’s any kind of problems all of our water unless you live in the city of Madison is from our wells,” Moore said.

The Jasper, Morgan, Newton & Walton Development Authority is a collaborative group formed by members from the afore mentioned counties and is listed as the developer of the site.

They say groundwater will be protected through management of storm water runoff, the use of water & sewer service through the Newton County Water &Sewerage Authority, and strict adherence to state and federal guidelines regarding soil erosion.

The company would also get the biggest tax break ever offered by the state, which the government says will bring in 7,500 jobs.

“There’s a substantial amount of industrial jobs available in the surrounding area that are already unfilled,” Moore said.

Rivian vice president of public policy said they hope to start construction on the plant this summer.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.