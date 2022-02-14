Primary election season is heating up. Here are the 2022 dates to know.

By Gregory Krieg and Ethan Cohen, CNN

Control of both chambers of Congress and dozens of governorships and state offices are on the line in 2022, the first national election since President Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump, who is using the campaign to tighten his grip on the Republican Party.

Democrats are on the defensive in Washington, where they face an uphill battle to maintain or grow their narrow majorities in the House and Senate. Republicans, meanwhile, believe they are well-positioned to capitalize on frustration over the ongoing pandemic and bring divided government to the US Capitol in 2023.

As the primary calendar heats up, both parties are also poised for intense internal fights over their political directions.

Democrats are in the midst of a familiar but pointed debate between rival party factions that has been crystallized by the party’s failure, so far, to pass the centerpiece of Biden’s agenda.

For Republicans, the stakes are different — and, in many ways, much higher.

In GOP nominating contests across the country, up and down the ballot, the usual issues are largely taking a backseat to basic questions about democracy and whether the Republicans candidates are willing to acknowledge Trump’s 2020 loss and to defend the democratic process.

The first round of primaries begin on March 1 in Texas. Nominees will be decided in big contests on May 3, when Ohio goes to the polls, and two weeks later as Pennsylvania and North Carolina vote: All three states, like Alabama (May 24), Missouri (August 2) and Vermont (August 9) are going to fill open Senate seats.

There will also be an unusual amount of attention paid this year to state legislative races. Even below key contests for governor and statewide offices like attorney general and secretary of state — the winners of which will have a large role in running the next presidential election — local elections in 2022 could determine the future of democracy for a generation.

Some of these dates will change as the redistricting process continues.

March

Tuesday, March 1

Texas

April

Tuesday, April 5

CA-22 special primary

May

Tuesday, May 3

Indiana

Ohio

Tuesday, May 10

Nebraska

West Virginia

Tuesday, May 17

Idaho

Kentucky

Oregon

Pennsylvania

North Carolina

Tuesday, May 24

Alabama

Arkansas

Georgia

Texas (runoff)

June

Tuesday, June 7

California

Iowa

Mississippi

Montana

New Jersey

New Mexico

South Dakota

CA-22 special general (if necessary)

Tuesday, June 14

Maine

Nevada

North Dakota

South Carolina

Tuesday, June 21

District of Columbia

Virginia

Alabama (runoff)

Arkansas (runoff)

Georgia (runoff)

Tuesday, June 28

Colorado

Illinois

Maryland

New York

Oklahoma

Utah

Mississippi (runoff)

South Carolina (runoff)

July

Tuesday, July 26

North Carolina (runoff)

August

Tuesday, August 2

Arizona

Kansas

Michigan

Missouri

Washington

Thursday, August 4

Tennessee

Tuesday, August 9

Connecticut

Minnesota

Vermont

Wisconsin

Saturday, August 13

Hawaii

Tuesday, August 16

Alaska

Wyoming

South Dakota (runoff)

Tuesday, August 23

Florida

Oklahoma (runoff)

September

Tuesday, September 6

Massachusetts

Tuesday, September 13

Delaware

New Hampshire

Rhode Island

November

Tuesday, November 8

Election Day

Louisiana (open primaries)

December

Tuesday, December 6

Georgia runoffs

Saturday, December 10

Louisiana runoffs

