Food delivery driver shot on busy street after parking dispute, police say

By Matt Petrillo

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — A shooting in Center City Thursday afternoon sent a food delivery driver to the hospital after an argument ensued due to a parking dispute, police say. The shooting occurred on Chestnut Street between 16th and 17th Streets just before 2 p.m.

Police say the victim was shot multiple times. He was transported to Jefferson Hospital and placed in critical condition.

“I just heard three shots,” one man said. “It’s scary, it’s really scary,”

Police say a delivery driver in a silver SUV double-parked on Chestnut Street to get a food delivery and blocked a vehicle that was legally parked. When the food delivery driver came back, an argument broke out with the legally parked driver that turned into a fight.

Then the delivery driver was knocked to the ground and then shot, police say. A good Samaritan saw what happened and rushed in to help the driver.

“A good Samaritan takes him over to Jefferson Hospital,” Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker said. “He was shot one time in the face and one time in the back.”

“The guy was double-parked beside him, didn’t want to pull up 10 feet so the guy could get out of the parking space,” Elizabeth Armour, who witnessed the shooting, said.

“I hate to say it, but living in Philadelphia right now, this is going on all the time,” she added. “I mean you become immune to it, you become immune to violence, guns, random shootings.”

A weapon was recovered, but no arrests were made, according to officials.

The shooter in a white SUV drove away. Police are still looking for the gunman. Those who work in the area are stunned.

At the start of this week, police reported that there have been over 440 shooting incidents this year.

For this incident, police urge the driver to turn himself in.

