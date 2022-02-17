High levels of ‘forever chemicals’ found in those near base

By RANDALL CHASE

Associated Press

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Federal researchers say residents living near an Air National Guard base in northern Delaware have average blood levels of certain toxic manmade chemicals that are significantly higher than national average levels. The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry tested 214 people for exposure to chemical compounds that are collectively known as PFAS. The chemicals have been found in public and private water supply wells in all three counties of Delaware. The compounds are known as “forever chemicals” and have been associated with high cholesterol levels, thyroid disease, certain cancers and pregnancy-related problems.