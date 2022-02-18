Supreme Court to review Trump-era ‘Remain in Mexico’ rule for migrants

By Priscilla Alvarez and Ariane de Vogue, CNN

The Supreme Court agreed Friday to consider this term whether the Biden administration can terminate a Trump-era border policy known as “Remain in Mexico,” a move that calls into question the future of a controversial program that allows officials to send non-Mexican migrants to Mexico to await their US immigration court hearings.

The court set the case for argument this April.

Lower courts have rejected attempts by the Biden administration to halt the program, forcing the administration to relaunch the policy.

