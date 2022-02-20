Skip to Content
2 stabbed near apartment complex on UConn campus

Click here for updates on this story

    Connecticut (WFSB) — Two people were stabbed at the University of Connecticut (UConn) late Saturday night.

UConn Police were called to Hilltop Apartments around 11:00 pm on Saturday. When police arrived, they found two people with stab wounds.

The victims were taken to Windham Hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims have since been released.

A spokesperson for UConn says one person was taken into custody after this incident.

There is also no present threat to the UConn community, according to their spokesperson.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

