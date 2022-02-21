Pit bull puppy returned to family days after being stolen

By Web Staff

LONG BEACH, California (KCAL, KCBS) — A stranger returned a pit bull puppy to its Long Beach owners a day after being snatched from their front yard.

Last Friday, at 4:45 p.m., security footage showed three suspects stopping at the Valadez family’s front yard shortly before they are seen reaching over a short fence and snatching the 4-month-old pit bull, Hazel, by the collar. One of the suspects runs off with Hazel, while an accomplice tries to wrangle a second dog, Chico. The 1-year-old French bulldog was defiant and escaped from the suspect.

A neighbor’s security camera caught the suspects driving away in a red Hyundai sedan. Another security camera at a nearby business captured the license plate of the getaway car. Around a day later, Hazel was returned to the Valadez family after someone reached out to them on social media, after spotting their pit bull for sale.

The family said they do not know who dropped Hazel off and it is unclear if that person was connected to the suspects or the crime.

Long Beach police did not comment on the case but are currently investigating the situation.

