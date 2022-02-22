Man, woman hospitalized in dog attack; animal shot by police

By Joan Murray

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI (WFOR) — Two people were hospitalized after a vicious dog attack in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday.

It happened behind a home at NW 1st Avenue and Sunrise Boulevard.

According to police, a man and woman were bitten by two pit bulls on the property.

Fire rescue said the man suffered a six-inch gash on his calf and the woman was bitten on her ankle. Both were taken to Broward Health and required stitches.

According to police, one pit bull charged an officer and was shot. That dog was euthanized.

The other dog was taken to Broward animal care where it was being held Tuesday.

Animal care is waiting to make contact with the owner.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.