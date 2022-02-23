Carroll High School Warns Parents Of Similar ‘Devious Licks’ Online Challenge

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (KTVT) — Carroll High School Principal P.J. Giamanco is warning parents of an internet challenge that has already taken a toll on the Southlake school.

In a statement sent out Tuesday evening, Giamanco said the challenge involves students “drawing inappropriate items on wall, toilets, and doors in the restrooms,” and that the school has seen “numerous items destroyed.”

“We encourage parents to have intentional conversations with their students about what they encounter on campus, as well as online, and to report these immediately if they affect our campus,” the principal wrote.

He said those participating in the challenge will be disciplined to the fullest extent and will also be responsible for any monetary damages. “Carroll High School is asking for this to stop immediately.”

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

In the last few weeks, there has been a new internet challenge involving students completing graffiti on campus. Unfortunately, this has now begun to once again infiltrate our own learning environment at CHS.

In case you are not up to speed, the new trend basically involves students drawing inappropriate items on walls, toilets, and doors in the restrooms with permanent markers. On-campus, we have seen numerous items destroyed and our custodians are using much of their cleaning time to address these areas appropriately. Much like our “Devious Licks” we faced in the fall this is occurring most of all in restrooms but is also impacting other areas on campus visible to students.

We encourage parents to have intentional conversations with their students about what they encounter on campus, as well as online, and to report these immediately if they affect our campus. See something, hear something, say something! Please understand the continued cleaning of these areas will force us to once again close some restrooms until they can be appropriately cleaned. For those that are participating in the graffiti, please know when we do identify a student they will be disciplined to the fullest extent of our code of conduct and will be responsible for any of the monetary damages that have been done. Carroll High School is asking for this to stop immediately.

Choose to be responsible at all times. We also ask students to surround themselves with students who will do the same. Please take pride in being a Dragon and your campus once again.

As always, if you have questions or concerns, please email or call your administration at any time to discuss.

P.J. Giamanco, Principal

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.