Man missing after retreating from cracking ice shelf on Lake Michigan

By Gregg Montgomery

GARY, Indiana (WISH) — A man is missing after he and four other people retreated from an ice shelf on Lake Michigan as it began to crack Monday afternoon, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Crews were sent about 5:30 p.m. CST Monday to West Beach at Indiana Dunes National Park.

The man fell into the water. “Members of the party attempted to reach their friend, but the large waves and unstable ice hindered their efforts,” said a news release from Natural Resources.

The man’s name was being withheld until his family could be notified.

The National Weather Service says waves on Lake Michigan on Monday at Gary were about 10% larger than normal. Showers were falling Monday night in Gary, with dense fog in some areas. Temperatures reached into the lower 50s on Monday.

Crews aiding the search include the U.S. Coast Guard personnel; Indiana Dunes National Park rangers; Indiana conservation officers; and members of the fire departments of Ogden Dunes, Portage and Porter Fire Department.

