Outdoor death investigation underway in SW Bend on morning of near-zero temperatures

A person was found dead off SW Century Drive early Wednesday morning near the Westside Dutch Bros coffee stand
Rhea Panela/KTVZ
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A person was found dead near a southwest Bend coffee stand early Wednesday, prompting a police investigation on a bitterly cold morning.

Lt. Clint Burleigh said police received the call around 5:30 a.m. and several officers responded to the area of the Dutch Bros on SW Century Drive, which was soon surrounded by police caution tape, which was later removed.

"There's nothing suspicious at this point, and no public threat," Burleigh said of the outdoor death on a morning when Bend's temperature plunged to near zero.

We'll have more information on the outdoor death investigation as it becomes available.

