Rights advocates urge jet fuel sanctions against Myanmar

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — Some human rights advocates are urging governments to impose sanctions against supplying aviation fuel to Myanmar as security forces stage air attacks against opponents of its army-led administration. Calls for moves to cut off jet fuel supplies have gained attention after several major oil and gas companies, including Total and Chevron, announced they would withdraw from ventures in the country. While Myanmar produces oil and gas, it has no large-scale modern refineries and must import all its aviation fuel for both civilian and military use. Some oppose targeting aviation fuel, saying it would hinder commercial aviation and humanitarian efforts to help tens of thousands of people displaced by civil strife after last year’s military takeover.