More Than 1,100 Students (And Parents) From Morgan Park High School Will Get Free College Tuition; ‘This Is Such A Huge Opportunity’

By Shardaa Gray

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Imagine being told you could go to college, without having to worry about paying for tuition, books, room and board.

That dream came true for students at Morgan Park High School. It’s all thanks to a nonprofit surprising thousands of Chicago high school students this week.

A big surprise for more than 1,100 students at Morgan Park High School. They will go to college, debt free, thanks to Hope Chicago.

“Oh my gosh, this is such a huge opportunity and I did not see it coming at all,” said student Nafisat Habib.

Hope Chicago, a nonprofit that raises funding for college tuition for Chicago Public School graduates, made the announcement Wednesday morning.

Two hundred fifteen students in the class of 2022 will be making a life changing decision. Habib and Caval Sprearman, Jr. are in that senior class.

“It just made me think, all the hard work I know my classmates and myself have put into school is really paying off and people starting to see that more and more in society,” said Habib, a Morgan Park senior.

“That’s one of the biggest dreams and aspirations a kid can have is be able to go to college debt free,” said senior Caval Spearman, Jr.

Not only is the scholarship available for students, but for their parents as well, which Spearman said is perfect for his family.

“My father did not finish college, so this also could potentially be an opportunity for him as well,” Spearman said.

This week, Hope Chicago will surprise 4,000 CPS students in ninth through 12th grade with a free ride to college. Morgan Park’s principal said this changes opportunities for many families.

“When we talk about equity and accessing education, this is what equity and accessing education actually looks like in practice,” said “Dr. Femi Skanes, principal at Morgan Park High School.

Students at Benito Juarez in Pilsen were surprised on Tuesday. All will be able to choose one of 20 colleges. Hope Chicago plans to raise and invest one *billion dollars in scholarships, over the next decade.

