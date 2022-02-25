Skip to Content
News
By
Published 5:09 AM

City of Natchitoches celebrating unique moment in black history

By Troy Washington

Click here for updates on this story

    NATCHITOCHES, Louisiana (KTBS) — The city currently has their first black mayor in office, the second black police chief and the first black president of Northwestern State University.

Ronnie Williams Jr.-Mayor Nikeo Collins-Police Chief Marcus Jones- Northwestern State University President “I can’t say consciously I thought I would be the mayor of Natchitoches or the first black mayor, but looking back in terms of what I was interested in, I can see how things have come together in my life,” said Williams Jr.

“I came here and I stayed here, I worked my way up the ranks to become the chief, years ago that may have been difficult for a person to obtain that,” said Collins.

“To have seen diversity represented in the ranks of the faculty and the diversity in student and staff, having that growth on a campus like Northwestern helps to produce better and more equipped students to be globally competitive,” said Jones.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content