Educators outspoken on critical race theory in Lincoln

By Alex McLoon

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KETV) — The conversation of critical race theory, an academic concept taught at the graduate level is creeping into Nebraska’s unicameral.

Proposed legislation could restrict training and education about race and gender identity. It could allow the state to withhold funds from some schools.

“Listen graciously and speak truthfully,” said Richard Moberly, dean, Nebraska College of Law.

The Nebraska University system opposes LB 1077.

The dean of Nebraska’s College of Law says it undermines education, is subject to interpretation, and could damage schools if the state treasurer is allowed to withhold funds.

“LB 1077 subjects state university to speech police that can withhold funding. That you have authorized,” Moberly said.

Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair District 16 introduced the bill.

It would define restrictions and requirements for government entities — public postsecondary institutions — and public schools that train or educate certain concepts related to sex and race.

“I want history to be taught without making students bear blame,” Hansen said.

The senator says constituents raised concerns.

Only a political science student from UNO offered a first-hand account feeling descriminated for being white.

“I didn’t pay for a teacher to shame my race for the name of higher education,” said Kate Anderson, a senior at UNO.

Professionals say that’s not what’s happening, instead, the goal is to engage the past without judgement.

“If we are not able to effectively talk about race and sex it’ll affect institutions of higher learning,” said Dr. Sheritta Strong, vice chancellor of inclusion at UNMC.

Professors say open discussion helps students understand the world around them.

“No doubt in my mind self sensoring ourselves will have a chilling effect in our institutions staff self censoring for violating law,” said Will Aviles, University of Nebraska, Kearny.

Hansen says he isn’t sure how far the bill will go due to the short session and educators were outspoken to shoot it down.

