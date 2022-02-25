Father, 2 Young Children Drown In Hollywood Pool

By Web Staff

HOLLYWOOD, Florida (WFOR) — The Hollywood Police Department continues to investigate a triple drowning in a Hollywood pool, including two young children.

Officers responded to a drowning call in the 700 block of S Highland Drive just after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Upon arrival, officers started CPR and other life-saving measures on a man and his two children, ages 5 and 2.

Hollywood Fire Rescue rushed them to Memorial Regional Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

According to the police, it was the man’s wife who found them and called 911.

No foul play is suspected.

